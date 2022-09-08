PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adi l Sheikh has been released from Karachi Central Jail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He was arrested by the Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) in an encroachment case soon after he was released on bail in a terrorism case.

Malir court on last Tuesday sent PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police’s plea for physical remand in land grabbing case.

Haleem Adil Sheikh is accused of encroaching 25 acres of land in Malir. The PTI leader was presented before the court from jail by anti-encroachment officials.

Sheikh complained before the court that he was dragged by his collar during his court appearance and was kept in a ward reserved for hardcore terrorists in the jail.

The anti-encroachment officials pleaded the court for physical remand of Haleem Adil for probe in the case, while the defense lawyer opposed the plea citing health issues.

