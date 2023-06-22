PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan quits party

Former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan has announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 protests, ARY News reported.

As per details, Humayun Akhtar said that he cannot stay in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the current situation.

He said that the nation cannot forget the sacrifices of the armed forces. The May 9 incidents have hurt his family and the entire nation as they have always respected the armed forces of Pakistan.