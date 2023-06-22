PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan quits party

Former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan has announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 protests, ARY News reported.
As per details, Humayun Akhtar said that he cannot stay in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the current situation.
He said that the nation cannot forget the sacrifices of the armed forces. The May 9 incidents have hurt his family and the entire nation as they have always respected the armed forces of Pakistan.
In a similar political happening today, former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 protests, ARY News reported.
In a video statement, Ghulam Sarwar condemned the May 9 violence, saying people involved in the attack on GHQ, Jinnah House and military memorials should be brought to justice.
“I condemn individuals engaged in confrontation with state institution,” Sarwar said and added that he had opposed the policy of confrontation within the party at every forum as well.
It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others have left the former ruling party following the May 9 vandalism.
May 9 events
Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.
The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.
Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.
It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.