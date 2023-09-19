PTI leader Ibad’s brother opens up on Ammar’s death

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ibad Farooq’s brother opened up on the death of seven-year-old Ammar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the brother of PTI ticket holder Ibad Farooq said that the deceased Ammar used to cry for his father who is under arrest in the May 9 violence case.

The uncle of Ammar further said that he was suffering from a mental illness after his father Ibad’s arrest as he used to miss him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ammar, the son of arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Ibad Farooq, died, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader Ibad Farooq is under arrest in connection with the May 9 violence.

The brother of Ibad Farooq said that Ammar was suffering from mental illness. The seven-year-old Ammar died today and his funeral will be offered tonight.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.