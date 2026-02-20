Asad Qaiser rejects any deal for PTI founder’s release

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has rejected any suggestion of a deal for the release of party founder Imran Khan, stating that the founder will neither negotiate nor participate in any arrangement for a deal, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the legal cases against Imran Khan, Qaiser said all charges filed against the founder are illegal and were motivated by political revenge. He emphasized that if trials are conducted fairly and on merit, there is no reason for the founder to remain in jail, and he will be released once the cases are heard properly.

Qaiser urged the government to cool the political environment, criticizing it for showing no flexibility. He stressed that Imran Khan’s legal, medical, and personal matters should not be politicized, warning that leaving these issues unresolved could lead to unrest in the country.

He also demanded that the PTI founder be transferred to a hospital with access to his personal doctor. Regarding reports of a proposed force for the founder’s release, Qaiser said consultations will be held before any action.

Reaffirming PTI’s stance, he stressed that the struggle for Imran Khan’s release will be constitutional, legal, and non-violent. He called for a unified effort to uphold democracy and the rule of law, urging party members to set aside personal differences in the collective effort for Imran Khan’s release.