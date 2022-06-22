PTI leader seeks registration of FIR against PM, CM, interior minister

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore chapter leader has sought the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI Lahore General Secretary Zubair Niazi lodged a complaint in the sessions court to seek an order for the registration of an FIR against the PM, Punjab CM, interior minister and others over violence against the PTI protestors during Azadi March on May 25.

The complaint stated that PTI workers came out for participating in the peaceful Azadi March on May 25 but they were subjected to brutal torture by police. The PTI leader pleaded with the sessions court to order the registration of a case against the rulers.

The sessions court issued notice to the police for the submission of a reply till June 25.

On June 20, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had granted interim bail until June 28 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in another case pertaining to violence during the party’s May 25 Islamabad long march.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes that erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

The PTI leaders granted interim bail include PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Andeeb Abbas and others.

Subsequently, the court approved the PTI leaders’ pre-arrest bail till June 28 and directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

