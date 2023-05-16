PTI leader sent to jail on two-day physical remand  

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was handed over to Lahore police on two-day physical remand in a case related to ‘violent protests’ following party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The former Punjab minister was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today. The police requested the physical remand of the PTI leader in the case related to ‘violent protests’.

During the hearing, the police stated that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was involved in the attack on Jinnah House (Corps Commander House Lahore). “Several people were left injured in his [PTI leader] firing,” the police said, presenting the videos of the incident.

After hearing the arguments, the anti-terrorism court approved the physical remand of former Punjab minister and ordered the police to present him on May 18 again. The court also sought report on the investigation at the next hearing.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.