PTI leader Subhan Ali Sahil arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Subhan Ali Sahil during a raid in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Karachi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It was learnt that police allegedly entered his residence after breaking the locked door. According to PTI leaders, police did not tell the reason for Sahil’s arrest.

Earlier in the day, the PTI continued its protests across the country against the attack on the former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad.

The PTI staged protests in several cities for the third consecutive day against the attack on the former premier and the non-registration of the first information report (FIR) of the Wazirabad shooting.

The PTI workers – including women and children – have also staged a protest at Karachi’s Five-Star Chowrangi. A heavy contingent of police has also been deployed to maintain law and order.

عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف فائیو سٹار چورنگی نارتھ ناظم آباد پر عوام کا احتجاج جاری، کراچی والوں کی بڑی تعداد لگاتار سڑکوں پر۔#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/L2BJh0SwHB — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) November 6, 2022

The party workers and supporters also staged a sit-in at Quetta’s Red Zone. The demonstrators – who were chanting slogans against the federal government – vowed to continue protesting till the registration of FIR.

