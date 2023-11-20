PTI leader surrenders to ATC

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MNA has surrendered before the anti-terrorism court, ARY News reported.

As per details, senior leader of PTI Amjad Ali Khan was booked in several cases in connection with the May 9 violence.

On the other hand, police arrested the absconder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab leader Khalid Nisar Dogar from his residence.

On November 3, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab also arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser from Islamabad.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the former National Assembly (NA) Speaker for his nomination in Swabi’s Gaju Khan Medical College corruption case. Sources told ARY News that Asad Qaiser was being transferred to Bani Gala police station.

The arrest comes as another setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.