PTI’s Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has been sent on judicial remand over the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader was presented before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) upon completion of physical remand.

The investigation officer urged the court to grant further physical remand as the investigation in the Askari Tower attack case is not completed yet.

However, the ATC rejected the plea after reviewing the record and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed to present her on June 25.

Earlier, the Interim Government of Punjab challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal challenged in Jinnah House Case

In a statement, the Punjab police said: “All conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice.”

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).