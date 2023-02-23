PTI leaders booked in police mobile ‘attack’ case

LAHORE: Police on Thursday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Zubair Khan Niazi and Ibad Farooq in a case related to ‘attacking’ police mobiles in Lahore.

As per details, the case has been registered against PTI leaders under sections of terrorism and vandalism on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Afzal Virk at Police Station Civil Lines in the provincial capital.

The FIR states, Mian Ibad Farooq along with 70 to 80 people ‘attacked’ the police mobile on Mall Road.

The FIR further stated that during the attack the front screen of the police mobile was also broken.

Zubair Niazi, Mian Ibad and other accused are also involved in vandalism, the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) commenced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) from Lahore today as the party’s senior leaders including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforces.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

