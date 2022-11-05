PTI leaders booked over protest against attack on Imran khan

ISLAMABAD: Several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked by Islamabad police over protests staged against the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

As per details, the case was registered at I-9 Police Station against PTI leaders including Ali Ahmed Awan, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Wasif Qayyum and Chaudhry Shoaib.

The first investigation report (FIR) registered against PTI stalwarts, stated that the accused impeded the FC personnel and police with stones and sticks, which resulted in injuries to the on-duty personnel.

Moreover, the Islamabad police also arrested 30 other protestors.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, in their session on Friday, decided to maintain an aggressive strategy until their demands to lodge FIR against the three people named by them and others are not met.

The party leadership has also demanded the transfer of the Inspector General (IG).

According to details, the PTI leadership held a session under Chairman Imran Khan, deciding to maintain the offensive strategy of country-wide protest until their demands are not met.

The party leadership decided to give the government a deadline to meet their demands.

