ATC declares 10 PTI leaders as absconders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore declared 10 key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders (PTI) leaders absconders in vandalism cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court declared the PTI leaders as absconders in several cases related to vandalism.

The absconded leaders include Murad Saeed, Imtiaz Sheikh, Farhat Abbas, Wasif Qayyum, Hamid Raza, Farrukh Habib, Aslam Iqbal, Azam Swati and Hammad Azhar.

Earlier, the Lahore police department prepared a new list of 850 suspects in cases related to the May 9 riots and arrested 54 accused who were allegedly involved in arson.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents that were triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.