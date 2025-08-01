Sargodha ATC delivers verdict in May 9 case involving PTI leaders

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha has delivered its verdict in the May 9 violence case linked to the attack on the Mianwali Judicial Complex, involving several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court sentenced Muhammad Ismail, one of the arrested PTI workers, to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, 51 other accused, including prominent PTI figures Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Bilal Ijaz, and Ahmed Chattha, were declared proclaimed offenders.

The case, registered under FIR No. 349 at City Police Station Mianwali, is part of the broader crackdown on PTI leadership and workers following the violent protests that erupted on May 9 after the arrest of the party’s chairman.

The anti-terrorism court has directed the police to arrest and present all absconding suspects within one month.

Earlier, senior PTI leader Umar Ayub had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the same case.

The verdict marks another significant legal development as the state continues to pursue charges against PTI leaders involved in the post-May 9 unrest.

Similarly on July 31, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases,

The ATC Faisalabad verdict, announced in cases registered at the Ghulam Muhammadabad and Civil Lines police stations (Case No. 1277 and Case No. 832), convicted 108 individuals, while 77 others were acquitted.

As per details, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases. On the other hand PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, while Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also handed a 10-year sentence.

Other convicted PTI leaders include Rai Hassan Nawaz, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz, Mrs. Farrukh Agha, Farkhunda Kokab, Kanwal Shauzab, Mohammad Ahmad Chattha, Chaudhry Asif Ali, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Azimullah Khan, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Muhammad Ansar Iqbal.

In the Ghulam Muhammadabad case, 60 out of 67 accused were convicted, while seven were acquitted in the Civil Lines case.