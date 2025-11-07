Police return empty-handed after attempt to arrest PTI leaders at KP house

ISLAMABAD: A heavy police contingent reached the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders named in a case registered at Kohsar Police Station on November 26, but the operation concluded without any arrests, sources said.

According to sources, the team had gone to detain MPA Meena Khan, Shafi Jan, and Dr. Amjad, following the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants by an anti-terrorism court.

However, the PTI leaders were not present at KP House at the time of the raid, and the police subsequently left the premises.

Sources confirmed that the search was part of ongoing efforts to execute the court’s directives in connection with the November 26 case.

PTI Denied Permission to Hold Jalsa in Quetta

Earlier, the Balochistan government had denied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission to hold a political rally in Quetta, citing security concerns and the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

PTI, along with allied opposition parties, had announced plans to hold a public gathering at the Hockey Ground, Quetta, on Friday, November 7, 2025. However, authorities have imposed Section 144 across the city, banning public assemblies of more than five people.

According to official sources, the district administration informed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a recent report that permission for the PTI rally could not be granted due to the deteriorating security situation.

The decision follows heightened security concerns in the wake of recent terrorist incidents.

Notably, in September, at least 15 people were killed and 72 were injured in a powerful bomb blast targeting a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally at Shahwani Stadium in Quetta.

The blast occurred about 500 meters from the rally site, roughly 45 minutes after the event had concluded, despite extensive security arrangements. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Balochistan, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, 112 security personnel had been deployed for the BNP event.