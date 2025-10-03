ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Shibli Faraz, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Senator Shibli Faraz, in connection with vandalism and rioting during PTI founder Imran Khan’s appearance in court, ARY News reported.

According to details, the court also issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders Tahir Sadiq and Ali Nawaz Awan. The warrants were issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra in connection with case number 153 registered at Ramna Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has once again been sent a letter regarding matters linked to the PTI founder, Imran Khan. The court has also sought a report concerning Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassan Niazi.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the same case.

The ATC adjourned further hearing of the case until November 1, 2025.

The PTI leaders face charges of vandalism and rioting during the appearance of the PTI founder before the court.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 18 top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, in connection with the November 26 protest case.

The warrants were issued by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah due to the accused’s failure to appear in court, in a case registered at the Wah Cantt police station.

Among those named in the warrants are Sheikh Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shauzab, Sardar Mansoor Saleem, Zubair Khan Niazi, Ajmal Sabir, Aamir Mughal, and others.

The court has directed the police to arrest the accused and present them before the court by August 8, 2025. The prosecution team stated that the suspects have gone into hiding to evade arrest, prompting the issuance of the non-bailable warrants.

The ATC also summoned the investigation officer of the case, along with the relevant records, to proceed with the hearings. The warrants were issued following a request from the prosecution team, which highlighted the accused’s repeated absence from court proceedings.