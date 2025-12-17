PTI leaders, founder’s sisters booked in Adiala Jail protest case

RAWALPINDI: A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters and senior party leaders for allegedly staging an unlawful protest outside Adiala Jail last night, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR lodged at Saddar Beroni Police Station, the case has been registered under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, along with Section 120, which relates to criminal conspiracy against the state. A total of 35 named accused and around 400 unidentified PTI individuals have been booked.

Those named in the case include PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khanum and Noreen Niazi, along with Qasim Khan, Salman Akram and Aliya Hamza.

Police said 14 suspects were arrested from the spot during the protest. The arrested individuals have been presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court.

According to the FIR, the accused violated Section 144, attacked police personnel, raised slogans against the government and state institutions, and blocked roads, causing serious inconvenience to the local population.

The case further states that the suspects continued to interfere in official duties despite repeated warnings by the police.

The FIR alleges that PTI protesters incited others, pelted stones at police, and threw glass bottles during clashes. As a result of the resistance, police uniforms were torn and officers were subjected to violence.

Police say legal action is being taken and further investigations are under way.

‘Internal Rifts’ Intensify in PTI

Earlier, internal divisions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had deepened, with growing tensions over the political committee, missing funds, and disagreements among party groups regarding the bar council elections.

According to party sources, the PTI founder had not directed the formation of a new political committee but had only called for minor changes. However, questions were raised with Salman Akram over why he contested the bar council election while serving as the party’s secretary general.

Sources further said that Qazi Anwar’s resignation was linked to the secretary general’s actions, as Salman Akram placed his own name at the top of the list. Concerns were also raised within PTI over the disappearance of more than Rs30 crore in party funds.

Party sources said overseas supporters had sent over Rs30 crore to cover legal fees for the party founder and other detained leaders.