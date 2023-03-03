PTI leaders in detention to be released after court order

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to release all the party leaders and workers from detention, ARY News reported.

According to details, LHC reserved suspended the detention order under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and ordered to release a total of 320 party leaders and workers held after the commencement of the Jail Bharo Tehreek on Imran Khan’s call.

The court issued notices to other parties including the provincial government regarding the court verdict and sought answers from the parties on March 7.

READ: PUNJAB GOVT ORDERS ACTION AGAINST VIOLATORS OF SECTION 144

Last Month, the Punjab government confirmed the arrests of 81 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers who were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that 81 PTI leaders and workers have surrendered in Lahore after the commencement of the Jail Bharo Tehreek on Imran Khan’s call.

Sources added that police sent a report to the Punjab government regarding the number of arrests. The arrested workers and leaders were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The jail administration also confirmed that they received Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar along with 80 PTI activists.

Comments