PTI leaders now slapping each other, says Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif criticized the PTI, highlighting its infighting and turmoil, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Asaan Karobar Finance cheques distribution ceremony, Maryam emphasized that Pakistan is now in a “take off” position, despite the opposition’s rhetoric.

“No matter what the opposition says, everyone now understands,” she stated.

She pointed out that numerous calls for protests and acts of arson by the opposition had repeatedly failed, as not a single person took to the streets in response to their calls.

Referring to PTI chairman Imran Khan, Maryam questioned the hype surrounding his popularity, asking, “If he is so popular, what is the true gauge of this popularity?”

Maryam also addressed the infighting within PTI, remarking that “now they are slapping each other.”

She added that time had quickly changed, with the person who once held power now locked up in Adiala jail under her watch.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps’ Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail

Criticizing the previous government’s handling of the economy, Maryam said, “The incompetent regime of the past pushed inflation to 38 percent, while during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, it remained at just 2–3 percent. People were driven into poverty, and some even resorted to suicide due to economic mismanagement. When they were in power, they ruined the economy, and now they are fighting among themselves.”

Maryam also reiterated her government’s focus on infrastructure development, announcing that over 700 roads are currently under construction across Punjab.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed Asaan Karobar Finance cheques and Asaan Karobar Cards to loan recipients during the ceremony.