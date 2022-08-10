PTI leaders term Ammad Yousaf’s arrest as ‘pure fascism’

ISLAMABAD: Condemnations have poured in over suspension of ARY NEWS transmission and arrest of the channel’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf with top PTI leader terming it pure fascism.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the broadcast of the most viewed news channel, ARY NEWS, has been suspended and only a particular channel was allowed to run its transmission.

“The Constitution has been suspended practically and basic human rights are being terminated,” he said, adding that PTI has been fighting for a real independence and rights and it is now important for Pakistan to reach its destination.

پاکستان کے سب سے بڑے اور مقبول چینل ARY کو بند کر دیا گیا، صرف مخصوص چینلز کی نشریات ہو رہی ہے ملک میں آئین عملی طور پر معطل ہے اور انسانی حقوق ختم ہو چکے ہیں تحریکُ انصاف حقیقی آزادی اور حقوق کی لڑائ لڑُ رہی ہے اور یہ لڑائ منزل تک پہنچانا پاکستان کیلئے ضروری ہے https://t.co/QwoY8WM50q — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 10, 2022



PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that shutting down ARY and arrest of senior vice president Ammad Yousaf is pure fascism. “First the crackdown on politicians. Now force being used to gag media. What is next? The courts?”

In the early hours on Wednesday, the government in yet another action against ARY News has picked up its Head of News, Ammad Yousaf from Karachi.

ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

The raiding team also took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

