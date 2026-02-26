Fractures emerge between PTI leadership and founder’s family over prison messages: sources
- By Naeem Ashraf Butt -
- Feb 26, 2026
RAWALPINDI: A deep-seated rift has surfaced within the inner circles of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), revealing a growing disconnect between the party’s top leadership and the family of its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.
Sources privy to the developments told ARY News on Thursday that the “inside story” regarding messages sent from Adiala Jail suggests a significant breakdown in communication and strategy, specifically involving Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and the party’s legal-political wing.
Conflicting Narratives
The friction became public following claims made by Aleema Khan regarding messages allegedly sent by Bushra Bibi’s daughter. According to Aleema, she was urged to raise a voice on behalf of the family. However, PTI insiders have flatly denied these claims, asserting that no such message was ever relayed by Bushra Bibi’s family members to Aleema Khan.
Instead, sources indicate that the PTI founder has issued clear instructions to his family to scale back their visits to Adiala Jail. He reportedly told his relatives to focus their energy on pursuing his cases in the courts rather than making frequent prison appearances.
The Medical Petition Controversy
One of the most contentious points of the current internal struggle involves Imran Khan’s health and medical access. Sources reveal that the PTI founder explicitly requested that his meetings be prioritized for medical professionals—specifically Dr. Asim and Dr. Faisal—rather than family members.
However, a drama unfolded when the party’s legal team attempted to file a petition to facilitate these medical visits. It is alleged that Aleema Khan intervened, stopping the party’s lawyers from moving the court. When the matter was brought before the parliamentary party, Chairman Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar directed Latif Khosa to proceed with the petition. This move was reportedly opposed by Salman Akram Raja, further highlighting the legal team’s fragmentation.
Insiders suggest that Aleema Khan’s recent critical press conference against the party chairman and the legal team was a direct result of this specific disagreement over the medical petition.
Family Friction
The tension is not limited to party politics but has extended into the domestic sphere of the “first family.” Sources claim that Aleema Khan has even sought to restrict Bushra Bibi’s own family from visiting her in prison, signaling a deepening divide within the household.
Government and Provincial Involvement
Amidst the internal PTI turmoil, high-level political figures including Ayaz Sadiq and Mohsin Naqvi have reportedly remained in constant contact with PTI leadership. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, is said to be personally coordinating with relevant institutions to ensure the PTI founder receives necessary medical attention.
As the legal battles for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi continue, the emergence of these internal rifts poses a new challenge for a party already grappling with intense external pressure.