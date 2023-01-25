Wednesday, January 25, 2023
PTI leadership condemns Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

LAHORE: Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the arrest of party leader, Fawad Chaudhry by Islamabad police from Lahore.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar reacted strongly to the arrest of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly threatening the members of the electoral body.

In a statement, Hammad Azhar warned the government of country-wide protests if information about the location of the PTI stalwart was not shared.

Former federal minister Shireen Mazari also condemned Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest. “Utterly shameful. Arresting @fawadchaudhry bec he called ecp secy a Munshi! Fascism at its worst.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi slammed the government over the arrest.

“The imported government has gone berserk,” Habib said in a tweet. The PTI leader also posted videos on social media of police whisking away Fawad.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

