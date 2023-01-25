PTI leadership condemns Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

LAHORE: Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the arrest of party leader, Fawad Chaudhry by Islamabad police from Lahore.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar reacted strongly to the arrest of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly threatening the members of the electoral body.

In a statement, Hammad Azhar warned the government of country-wide protests if information about the location of the PTI stalwart was not shared.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry arrested by Islamabad police

Former federal minister Shireen Mazari also condemned Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest. “Utterly shameful. Arresting @fawadchaudhry bec he called ecp secy a Munshi! Fascism at its worst.”

Utterly shameful. Arresting @fawadchaudhry bec he called ecp secy a Munshi! Fascism at its worst. How can calling someone a Munshi or any other derogatory term even be a cause for arrest? Let alone keeping him at CTD lockup? Terrorists roam free but political opponents arrested! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 25, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi slammed the government over the arrest.

Strongly condemn the arrest of @fawadchaudhry by the #ImportedGovernmentNaManzoor Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these lawbreaking lawmakers and corrupt law enforcement officers! All hell bent on pushing this country towards anarchy! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) January 25, 2023

“The imported government has gone berserk,” Habib said in a tweet. The PTI leader also posted videos on social media of police whisking away Fawad.

فواد چوہدری کو پولیس نے ان کے گھر سے ابھی گرفتار کرلیا ہے۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہوگئی ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 25, 2023

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence over charges of ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Comments