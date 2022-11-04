PTI leadership decides to continue countrywide protests until demands are met

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, in their session on Friday, decided to maintain an aggressive strategy until their demands to lodge FIR against the three people named by them and others are not met, ARY News reported.

The party leadership has also demanded the transfer of the Inspector General (IG).

According to details, the PTI leadership held a session under Chairman Imran Khan, deciding to maintain the offensive strategy of country-wide protest until their demands are not met.

The party leadership decided to give the government a deadline to meet their demands.

The decisions would officially be announced by the party chief.

Party leaders Asad Umer and Mian Aslam Iqbal, in a video statement on Thursday, said that Imran Khan told them that three people were responsible for the attack on the PTI Long march.

However, the investigation into the attack on the PTI Chairman was handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that suspect Naveed, who was arrested from the crime scene after the attack, was also transferred to Lahore for further probe.

The CTD officials and intelligence agencies interrogated the suspect in the CTD cell, they say.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police, security and forensic teams collected evidence from the site of the incident.

