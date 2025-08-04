PTI leadership finalises August 5 protest plan

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday finalised its protest strategy for August 5.

According to sources, all PTI MNAs and Senators have been summoned to Islamabad, from where they will lead a rally to Rawalpindi to stage a protest outside Adiala Jail where Imran Khan is incarcerated. The demonstration will be led by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Sources further revealed that all PTI MPAs will organise protests within their respective constituencies.

The central leadership has completed consultations with the party’s provincial presidents and chief organisers regarding the planned protest.

The protest will be held under the banner of the opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Aayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

Party representatives from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab have shared their protest schedules with the central leadership. All ticket holders have been instructed to mobilise party workers, while provincial presidents and coordinators will remain in constant contact with the central leadership throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration rejected the PTI’s request for a public gathering in F-9 Park on August 5, ARY News reported. The administration has also decided to deploy 2,500 police personnel on various highways amid the PTI’s call of protest on August 5, the sources privy to the development said.

The district administration Rawalpindi has imposed section 144 for seven days ahead of the PTI’s protest call. Deputy Commissioner cited potential unrest from various groups as the reason for the order, which bans gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, public meetings, and processions in the city.

The restrictions also include the use of loudspeakers and hate speech, with the measure remaining in effect until August 10. In case of a protest, the red zone and adjacent areas will be sealed, and due to the implementation of Section 144, protests will not be allowed.