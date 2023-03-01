PTI likely to end Jail Bharo Tehreek

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to end the Jail Bharo Tehreek after the supreme court decision to hold Punjab and KP elections in 90 days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PTI leaders have been stopped to present themselves for arrest in the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

The focal person of Jail Bharo Tehreek Ijaz Chaudhary said that a protest and public gathering will be held today but party worker and leaders will not present themselves for arrest.

The final decision regarding the Jail Bharo Movement will be decided in the evening today after accessing the current political situation.

Sources within PTI said that the party will announce the next plan after consultation with the PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

The short verdict stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed in discharging its role in the election. The announcement of the election date in KP is the responsibility of the provincial governor, while the president has the authority as per law and constitution to fix the election date in Punjab.

Jail Bharo Tehreek

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) commenced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) from Lahore today as the party’s senior leaders including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforces.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

