PTI lobbying in US for anti-Pakistan resolution: Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Aqeel Malik, government’s spokesperson on legal affairs, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been presenting a false narrative against the US for two years and left no stone unturned in getting the anti-Pakistan resolution passed there.

The spokesperson was addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with PML-N’s leader and MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that yesterday Shaista Malik presented a resolution in the House where the uproar of a party against it was sad. In response to the resolution of the US, our resolution was opposed by this party, he said.

He said that a political party is running a digital terrorism, adding that the PTI has also hired lobbying and PR firms in US.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the protection of our country’s flag is the duty of every Pakistani, adding that no Pakistani will compromise on integrity and freedom. He said that America has never raised its voice against human rights abuse in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik said that firms have been hired in America where anti-Pakistan work is being done. She said that the government has taken concrete measures for the development of the country and economic stability.

She said that no political party will be allowed to block the development of the country. “We do not want to spoil relations with any country and want good relations with the US but we do not want America to interfere in our sovereignty”.

She said that everyone should think about the country’s interest instead of their personal interest.

The development came days after the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim which was rejected by the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.