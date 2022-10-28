PTI long march: Govt issues Rs333 million funds for special anti-riots teams

The federal government has approved a funding of Rs333 million for the formation of special anti-riots teams to curb the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

According to details, the special an-riots teams would be used to control any law and order situation in the federal capital. The federal government has announced funding of Rs333 million for the formation of the teams.

The special teams would be under the Interior Ministry.

PTI’s long march kicked off under the leadership of chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk from his residence Zaman Park to lead the party’s Azadi Long March.

The PTI chief is marching toward Islamabad to force the incumbent government to announce a date for early elections.

Imran Khan along with senior party leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Musarat Cheema and other leaders can be seen on the container.

