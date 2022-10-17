Govt spent Rs337mn amid PTI’s 25 May long march – IG Isb report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government spent over R337 million to curb Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) May 25 long march, a report compiled by IG Islamabad shows, ARY News reported.

The report was compiled by Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad.

According to the government report, a total of Rs337 million were spent to maintain law and order and curb PTI’s long march on May 25. Rs217.9 million were spent as rents to procure vehicles and containers, the report read.

The government report shows that the government spent over Rs31.5 million on tear gas shells and Rs47.8 million on food and water for the security personnel positioned in the city.

Another Rs40 million were spent on miscellaneous expenses amid the PTI long march on May 25.

The PTI chief has repeatedly said that the federal government used brute force against peaceful protestors coming to Islamabad on May 25.

Back in September, the Punjab government formed a judicial commission to probe the alleged police torture unleashed against the PTI workers, supporters and other citizens during its “peaceful” long march on Islamabad on May 25.

The notification was also issued by Cabinet Division in this connection. According to the notification, Justice (retd), Bilal will head the commission.

Talking to the media today, Dogar said that he had requested Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to write a letter to Home Ministry seeking judicial inquiry into police torture on long marchers.

