PTI’s long march continues as Imran Khan to address rally in Kharian today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi march will resume from Punjab’s Kharian today (Saturday), according to the Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Musarrat Cheema.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab govt spokesperson said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the long march in Kharian while Asad Umar would do the same in Faisalabad.

She further said that former prime minister Imran Khan will address his supporters via video link in Kharian today.

آج شام 6 بجے تک قافلے لالہ موسیٰ سے کھاریاں پہنچ جائیں گے. شاہ محمود قریشی ساڑھے 7 بجے عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب کریں گے اور چئیرمین کا خطاب 8:15 کے قریب ہوگا. عوام کی جانب سے حقیقی آزادی مارچ میں بھرپور شرکت جاری ہے اور انشاءاللہ ہمارا لانگ مارچ اپنے تمام مقاصد حاصل کرے گا. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) November 13, 2022

Yesterday, the PTI long march crossed reached Lala Musa after it was resumed from Gujrat on Friday. Imran Khan also addressed the PTI marchers in Lala Musa yesterday.

n a televised address to long march protestors in Lala Musa, the former premier noted that allegations were levelled against him for making the appointment of army chief controversial.

Imran Khan also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs for holding a meeting in London to make the important decision about the army chief’s appointment.

“The important decisions of the country were taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years,” he said, adding that he does not want a NAB chief, a judge or an army chief of his choice as he wants “the best people on the basis of merit”. Speaking on the defamation suit filed by PM Shehbaz against a British daily, he said the prime minister was mistaken in that he could call a judge and direct them to issue orders as per his will. He reiterated that a nation that is “not truly free and which remains enslaved, has no value or future”. “An enslaved nation only attains true freedom through justice,” said the PTI chief.

