PTI long march: ‘Imran Khan to unveil future strategy on Saturday’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that the party chief Imran Khan will announce the future strategy in his address on Saturday, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media in Lahore, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan chaired an important session of the PTI leadership. The senior leadership apprised Khan about the ongoing PTI long march.

The PTI’s senior leadership sought recommendations from the PTI chairman regarding the ongoing long march. It has been decided that the Haqeeqi Azadi March will be continued, said Qureshi.

“Imran Khan will announce the future strategy in his address on Saturday. Imran Khan will decide on the schedule regarding PTI long march’s entry in Rawalpindi,” he added.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI long march will reach Khushab on Thursday (today). Citing the arrival of the massive crowd, the education authorities announced holiday in the educational institutions in Quaidabad tehsil today.

The education authority announced that the educational institutions of Nurpur Thal tehsil and Nowshera will remain open.

