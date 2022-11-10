PTI long march: Imran Khan urges workers to end road blockade

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the party workers and supporters to end ‘road blockades’ as the long march towards Islamabad has resumed, ARY News reported.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect.”

As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, it was reported that All Traders Welfare Association (ATWA) moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against blockade of roads in Islamabad amid protests from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The traders’ president has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the blockade of roads amid PTI protests against the assassination attempt on its party chief Imran Khan during long march.

“Protests were being held since the change of government,” the petition stated, urging the court to take steps in this regard. The federal government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former premier Imran Khan were made parties in the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI supporters and workers were holding protests at Islamabad’s M2 Motorway for the fourth consecutive day.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession.

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Addressing the party supporters, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI would not give up on its struggle for freedom despite an assassination attempt.

Qureshi has said that party chairman Imran Khan would soon join his supporters in the long march to Islamabad.

