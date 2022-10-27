PTI long march: Interior Ministry says no party will be allowed to destablise state

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, the Interior Ministry has reiterated that no political party would be allowed to destablise state ‘through forceful measures’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the interior ministry penned down a letter to all the provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments.

“It is imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions to maintain law and order in the country,” the ministry said in the notification.

“The importance of adhering to the Constitution and laws of the land by all relevant including the federal/provincial/special area governments can hardly be over-emphasised as it is an obligation for all governments under the constitutional and legal framework of the country,” the letter stated.

The interior ministry also warned public servants against joining any protest, stating: “It is equally important to ensure that no government employee is allowed to join protest and any deviation from the constitution and laws would not be allowed at any cost”.

It noted that under Article 148(1) of the Constitution, the executive authority of every province shall be exercised to secure compliance with federal laws which apply in that province.

“Moreover, as per Article 149 (4) of the Constitution, the executive authority of the federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing such menace,” it added.

On October 25, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he decided to start a long march on Friday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

