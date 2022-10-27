PTI long march: Pakistan army to secure Islamabad’s Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to deal with the PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ and maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital, the PML-N-led government has decided to deploy the army in Islamabad’s Red Zone, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no one would be allowed to entry Red Zone under any circumstances.

“No compromise will be made on the security and protection of important buildings in the Red Zone,” he said while issuing a warning to PTI marchers.

“The government will also mobilise the army under Article 245 of the Constitution,” he said, adding that the government will allow PTI to march towards the federal capital only if it fulfilled the requirements

He said that the PTI had submitted an application to hold rally/sit-in in H-9 and G-9 sectors of Islamabad and the administration was reviewing the request.

Rana Sanaullah said that DG ISPR and DG ISI’s press briefing has further exposed PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan announced his much-awaited march on Islamabad which will commence from Lahore on Friday.

The capital administration has stepped up preparations to counter the protest and multiple arrest teams have been formed to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters.

