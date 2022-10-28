PTI long march: Islamabad’s Red Zone sealed

ISLAMABAD: All the routes towards the Red Zone area of the federal capital Islamabad were sealed amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

As per details, all the routes going towards the Red Zone area of the federal capital Islamabad were closed again with containers.

The law enforcement agencies have placed containers on Meerat chowk, NADRA chowk and other main entrance points of Islamabad. The route from D-chowk to Red Zone has also been closed.

Read more: PTI LONG MARCH: INTERIOR MINISTRY SAYS NO PARTY WILL BE ALLOWED TO DESTABLISE STATE

Earlier, ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, the Interior Ministry reiterated that no political party would be allowed to destabilise state ‘through forceful measures,

According to details, the interior ministry penned down a letter to all the provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments.

Imran Khan along with senior party leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Musarat Cheema and other leaders can be seen on the container.

Imran Khan says fighting for haqiqi azadi

Addressing the participants before heading towards Islamabad, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said the time has come to start the journey for haqiqi azadi (real freedom).

The motive of the march is not personal or political but wants to free the nation from slavery, the former premier maintained.

He said that decisions regarding Pakistan should be taken here not in Washington. No one should direct Pakistan to join others’ wars.

The people of the country are facing the worst inflation because thieves are ruling the country. Imran Khan said the demand for fair and transparent elections in the country is not an unconditional demand.

A large number of people have already reached Lahore’s famous chowk to participate in the long march against the incumbent government.

