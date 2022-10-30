Sadaf Naeem’s death: Father gives statement after tragic accident

LAHORE: The father of Sadaf Naeem, who died during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, has responded to the female reporter’s death, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the father said Sadaf was a determined personality and she joined journalism on her will.

While giving the interview, the father burst into tears over her daughter’s tragic death. “Sadaf was thrilled after interviewing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan,” he added.

Earlier in the day, A female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

It was learned that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Subsequently, PTI leader Asad Umar stated that the march had been paused for the day due to an unfortunate accident and that the march will resume tomorrow.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced financial assistance worth Rs5 million for the family of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

The prime minister directed the authorities to hand over a cheque for financial assistance to the family of the deceased journalist after immediately completing the procedure.

