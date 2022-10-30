PTI long march shoud be renamed to ‘slow march’, says Faisal Karim Kundi

Pakistan Peoples Party Spokesperson and SAPM Faisal Karim Kundi has said that PTI’s long march should be renamed to ‘slow march’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that they wish the things Faisal Vawda predicted about the PTI long march do not come true. PTI’s unique long march should be called a ‘slow march’, he added.

He added that the whole country is saddened over Arshad Sharif’s death but PTI is using it for their political gains. In a time of crisis, Imran Khan chose to launch an assault on the federal capital, he added.

Faisal said that whenever China-Pakistan relations are improving Imran Khan initiates a long march. The Chinese President’s tour to Pakistan was delayed due to PTI’s long march In 2014. Indian media has been reporting his anti-state statements on their channels, he added.

He added that long such long marches have a detrimental impact on the country’s economy. The government has no danger of this long march if Imran wants a fresh election he should dissolve the KP, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir assemblies.

He added that is a shame that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) does not visit his own constituency in Swat in this hour of need. The PTI government in KP has not been able to restore peace in Swat, he added.

Also Read: Second day of PTI long march comes to an end in Ferozwala

Kundi added that the PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto had declared him selected on the first. Imran Khan has been declared a certified thief, and selling Toshakhana gifts has brought shame to the nation, he added.

Comments