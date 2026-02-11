PTI faces big political blow in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Already facing party organisational instability following the incarceration of its founder, the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) faces another big political setback, leaders from a like-minded group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Gilgit-Baltistan have announced their decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the residence of IPP President and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

According to sources, former Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Jalal Hussain, former Chief Minister Haji Gulbar, former Leader of the Opposition Shafi, and former ministers Fatahullah, Shams Ul Haq, Haji Shah Baig, Dilshad Bano, Khan Akbar Khan, Maulana Sultan Raees and Iman Shah have also joined the party.

Welcoming the new members, IPP President Aleem Khan has said the party’s foremost priority was the country’s development and prosperity.

On this occasion senior IPP figures, including Chaudhr a senior party leader, Parliamentary Secretary Gul Asghar and others were also present.

