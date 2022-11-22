PTI march: Tent city to be established in Allama Iqbal Park for workers

RAWALPINDI: Preparations for PTI’s Haqeeqi Long March in Rawalpindi are underway in full swing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has given a call to masses and workers to reach Rawalpindi on November 26.

In this context, arrangements are underway to establish a tent city for the masses and the workers coming to Rawalpindi to attend the protest, while equipment for the establishment of the stage has also been transported to the park.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said Sports Complex has been booked for the stay of PTI leaders.

Earlier, the federal police said that entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may be blocked on November 26 ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

Taking to Twitter, the capital police said Islamabad Inspector-General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan chaired a meeting related to the law-and-order situation.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the security situation of the federal capital. Speaking on the occasion, IG Akbar Nasir Khan any political activity in Islamabad would have to be in accordance with the law.

