PTI members arrested for resisting encroachment operations

ISLAMABAD: Following the encroachment operation at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head office, the capital police issued arrest orders for the party members resisting the operation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Islamabad police issued an order to arrest the individuals resisting the anti-encroachment operation, while additional police force has been called to the operation site.

Earlier, the anti-encroachment team of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated an encroachment operation at the head office of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, has reached and sealed the PTI head office located at Sector G8/4.

Heavy machinery along with police personnel have been deployed outside the PTI central office, meanwhile, the CDA officials stated that the illegal constructions of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished.

The plot on which the PTI office is established is under scrutiny, as it is allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali.

However, significant encroachments have been made by occupying adjacent land, including the construction of an additional floor in violation of building by-laws.