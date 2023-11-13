‘PTI members not to get any place in PML-N’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Tanveer Hussain said Monday that PML-N would not give a place to any Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, ARY News reported.

While talking to the journalists, Rana Tanveer Hussain claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was hurling level-playing field allegations after foreseeing its defeat in the forthcoming general elections.

Regarding his party policy, Hussain said that PML-N has strong candidates in Punjab, therefore, PTI members would not be included in the political party. He added that the PTI chairman will have to face courts.

He ruled out any possibilities of forming a coalition government or contesting elections from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform.

Yesterday, former opposition leader Raja Riaz said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not need to ally with anyone in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Riaz said he was ‘thankful to God’ that the PTI chairman is no more prime minister.

Raja Riaz also said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz will ‘sweep’ Punjab in the upcoming elections.

He added that the PML-N does not have space to adjust more people from other parties and the party does not need to ally with anyone.

However, the PML-N leader said that work was underway for seat adjustments in the province.

Raja Riaz said it seemed unlikely that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party would make major inroads into Punjab. He added that the IPP does not have an alliance with PMLN.

Riaz was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf until he refused to resign along with most of the party after the no-confidence vote removed Imran Khan from power. He served as the opposition leader in the assembly afterwards.