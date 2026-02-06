PTI submits memorandum for CJP seeking immediate access to party founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with its opposition ally parties, on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Supreme Court for Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, raising concerns over what it described as disregard for the rule of law and denial of justice to PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The memorandum was submitted to the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking immediate access for Imran Khan to his family members, doctors, lawyers, and friends.

According to the memorandum, Imran Khan’s rights as a prisoner and as a human being have been repeatedly violated.

PTI alleged that he has been denied visitation by his family, legal counsel, and friends for extended periods, adding that his forced isolation amounts to torture under international law as well as Pakistan’s own legal framework.

The memorandum further stated that orders issued by superior courts, particularly the Islamabad High Court (IHC), have been disregarded with impunity. It added that despite repeated petitions seeking contempt proceedings, the IHC has declined to take action to enforce its own orders.

PTI said that an appeal filed before the Supreme Court against the IHC’s inaction was returned with instructions to approach the Federal Constitutional Court. Although the petition was subsequently filed, no hearing has been scheduled for months.

The party also termed the delay in hearing applications for the suspension of sentences awarded to Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, as oppressive.

PTI claimed that, in violation of jail rules, Imran Khan’s family was kept completely uninformed about his health, adding that a doctor from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) examined him only after his condition worsened.

Reports also emerged on Monday, January 26, 2026, that Imran Khan had undergone a hurried and secretive medical procedure at PIMS, the memorandum noted.

The party requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take immediate and necessary steps to restore what it described as the rule of law and the protection of human rights in the country.