PTI minister's statement inflicted huge loss to national airliner: Marri

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party MNA Shazia Marri on Wednesday said that the national airlines suffered huge losses owing to irresponsible statement of a minister in the PTI’s government.

“Those responsible should be made accountable for losses,” Shazia Marri said.

PPP leader said that Karachi has been the largest city and the only metropolis of the country but it is deprived of gas supply. “The roads in the city were dug in the name of laying gas pipelines,” she said.

“The constitution says that the gas producing regions should be given priority in consumption,” Marri said. Natural gas has been unavailable in Karachi, stoves are off in households, she said. “A worst loadshedding of gas has been ongoing in this winter”.

“If this is the situation in Karachi, what would be the situation in rural areas,” she questioned.

Parliament member said that several cities of Sindh undergo 20 hours long power outages. “If the situation has been so grim in winter, what would happen in the summer,” she questioned.