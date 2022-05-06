PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad quits politics

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from NA-246-Lyari-Karachi Abdul Shakoor Shad, who had defeated PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the 2018 elections, has announced to quit politics.

Abdul Shakoor Shad in a statement said that he could not continue his political activities due to his health issues and added that he would not participate in the next general elections.

Abdul Shakoor Shad had defeated chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the 2018 general elections from the National Assembly constituency NA-246-Lyari.

On the other hand, inside sources informed the PTI MNA has decided to quit politics due to organizational differences in the PTI.

Read more: Haqooq-i-Sindh March: Majority of PTI lawmakers return to Karachi

PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad began his political career during Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law in 1977 while he was studying at the University of Karachi. His house was raided by the law enforcement agencies and his father was arrested after Shad held a rally in favor of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership in October 1978.

In an interview, Abdul Shakoor Shad said in 1989, Benazir Bhutto appointed him an inspector in the Federal Investigation Agency where he worked until 2002.

In 1981, he was appointed as the general secretary of the Peoples Students Federation in the University of Karachi. The same year, he was given the additional charge as the general secretary of the PPP Karachi

Comments