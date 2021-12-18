PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father killed in Karachi blast

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and Fixit founder Alamgir Khan’s father Dilawar Khan was among the 14 people killed in an explosion in Karachi’s Shershah locality on Saturday, ARY News reported.

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed that the father of Alamgir Khan was among those killed in the blast.

گورنر سندھ عمران اسماعیل کا کراچی کے علاقے شیر شاہ پراچہ چوک کے قریب دھماکے میں رکن قومی اسمبلی عالمگیر خان کے والد سمیت دیگر افراد کے جاں بحق ہونے پر دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار گورنر سندھ کی مرحومین کی مغفرت و درجات کی بلندی اور لواحقین کے لئے صبر جمیل کی دعا#KarachiBlast — Governor Sindh (@GovernorSindh33) December 18, 2021

At least 14 people lost their lives and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion that occurred in the Shershah area of Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue activities are continued at the incident’s site Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene. Rescuers are searching for people feared trapped in the two-storey building that partially collapsed in the blast.

The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building was constructed on a sewerage line.

Read More: BDS PREPARES REPORT ON SHER SHAH BLAST

Following the intense explosion, many parked vehicles in the streets are also damaged.

Rescue officials told ARY News that the injured persons were shifted to Civil Trauma Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

BDS report

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has prepared its report on the Sher Shah blast in Karachi and declared a gas-related explosion.

The BDS team stated in its report that the accumulated gas in the sewerage line beneath the two-storey building caused a powerful explosion.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!