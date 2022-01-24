PTI MNA gets last chance to submit reply in Senate video scandal case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has given the last chance to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Aliya Hamza to submit her response against Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani and his son in the Senate video scandal.

The hearing of the case was a two-member bench of the ECP. At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of Gilani stated that the complainant against his client, MNA Aliya Hamza has yet not submitted the response in the case, while MNA Farrukh Habib, another respondent’s lawyer is also missing in today’s hearing.

The associate lawyer of Barrister Ali Zafar, appeared before the ECP and added that his senior is not well due to which he skipped today’s hearing.

Read more: Video showing Ali Haider Gilani ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021 surfaces

The country’s supreme electoral body, while giving MNA Aliya, the last chance to file her reply in the case, adjourned the further hearing of the case until February 21.

Video scandal

On March 06, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gilani buying vote for the Senate election called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and extended their full support.

MNA Muhammad Jameel and Faheem Khan in their meeting with the prime minister apprised him about the scandal and admitted they were filmed in the video.

Comments