PTI MNA Ghazala Saifi registers FIR against PPP’s Shagufta Jumani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ghazala Saifi on Friday got a case registered against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Shagufta Jumani after the latter slapped her during the National Assembly session on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details during ARY NEWS program, Bakhabar Savera, the PTI MNA said that Shagufta Jumani slapped her after she took her placard. “I have registered an FIR against her,” she said.

She said that it was the joint responsibility of the lawmakers to protect the sanctity of the Parliament, however, unfortunately, the opposition is bent on destroying the image of a sacred institution.

According to a report on Thursday, amid a noisy session of the National Assembly due to protesting opposition lawmakers, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislator Shagufta Jumani slapped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghazala Saifi before the speaker’s dice.

The federal government has tabled supplementary finance bill (mini-budget) alongside other amended laws in the National Assembly today in which the opposition lawmakers came face-to-face to the government legislators to stop the proceedings of the Lower House.

The treasury and opposition lawmakers were seen pushing each other during the NA speeches.

