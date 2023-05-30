PTI MNA leaves party, condemns May 9 incidents

MINCHINABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA 166 Muhammad Asghar Shah decided to leave the party, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former MNA announced that he is leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as he can no longer continue his journey with them.

He condemned the May 9 riots and asked to punish those who were involved in attacks on military instalments.

Read more: Another PTI leader quits party, politics



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz earlier decided to quit his party over the May 9 violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.