PTI MNA likely to join PPP

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) is expected to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as he held a meeting with the PPP leadership yesterday, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that PTI MNA Dr Haider Ali Khan from PK-86 Swat contacted and met PPP leadership in Islamabad yesterday. He is expected to make the announcement about joining the PPP soon.

Khan had joined PTI after parting ways with the Awami National Party (ANP) in 2014. He had also been a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the same constituency.

Earlier in January, prominent political leaders of Balochistan had met PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and announced joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The announcement to join PPP had been made after a meeting with the former president at Bilawal House Karachi.

READ: BALOCHISTAN POLITICAL BIGWIGS JOIN PPP AFTER MEETING ASIF ZARDARI

Those who joined PPP included former senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Nawabzada Gazin Marri, Tahir Mahmood, coordinator of the chief minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani and Mir Fareed Raisani. Moreover, Mir Abdullah Raheja and Mir Allah Bakhsh Rind also joined the party.

Zardari welcomed the new members to the party, saying that PPP has always fought for the rights of Balochistan.

In December last year, former finance minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, former ministers Saleem Khan Khoso, and SACM Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani joined the PPP. All three politicians belong to the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

