PTI MNAs barred from sit-in outside speaker’s house

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNAs were barred from a sit-in outside the residence of speaker of national assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ARY News reported.

As per details, after the PTI decided to withdraw their resignations, the party MNAs marched to the speaker’s residence and decided to stage a sit-in protest.

The PTI MNAs walked towards the ECP office after being denied entry into the speaker’s residence.

The main entrance of ECP was closed and Heavy number of police personnel including the lady police force deployed outside the ECP office.

Earlier today, as many as 44 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNAs decided withdraw their resignations, said the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar.

Read more: PTI MNAS DECIDE TO TAKE BACK THEIR RESIGNATIONS

Asad Umar in his tweet said the PTI has been demanding the NA speaker to accept all the resignations in one go but Mr Ashraf remained reluctant to do the same as he announced to approve the resignations one by one after meeting with the lawmakers.

It may be noted that last week, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a motion to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

