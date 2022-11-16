Resignations of PTI MNA: Coalition govt takes U-turn

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has taken a U-turn on its decision to approve the resignations of another batch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), citing sources, ARY News reported Wednesday.

The coalition government has decided to not approve more resignations of PTI MNAs.

The coalition government had earlier faced unexpected results of approving PTI MNAs’ resignation after having a humiliating defeat on the majority of NA seats during by-polls.

The NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had earlier approved the resignations of 11 MNAs. Sources told ARY News that the NA speaker decided to not approve more resignations after holding consultations with the coalition parties.

Prior to the decision, the government had planned to accept PTI MNAs’ resignations in phases.

All the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

The government had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

In September, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had moved Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad High Court’s order on phase-wise acceptance of lawmakers’ resignations.

