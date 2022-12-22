Some PTI MNAs requested to not accept resignations: speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers requested him to not accept their resignations, ARY News reported.

The NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz said some PTI lawmakers requested him personally to not accept their resignations.

The speaker said that all those Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who had tendered their resignations have to satisfy him first as they are not being pressurised to resign.

He said that the lawmakers must assure that they are voluntarily resigning from their seats. Ashraf added that each lawmaker has to appear before him to confirm the resignation.

A confirmation letter was also sent to all the resigned members. He said that he will fix a time to meet and confirm the resignation of each MNA.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf once again summoned PTI MNAs — who had quit en masse in the aftermath of their government’s ouster last month, to confirm if their resignations were “voluntary character and genuineness”.

The NA Secretariat wrote a letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his letter regarding the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations.

The NA speaker invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

The letter mentioned that MNAs of PTI were earlier invited to the Chamber of NA speaker for verification of resignation from June 6 to 10 but none of them came for verification of their resignation.

